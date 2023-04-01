The fans heap praise for Dil Diyaan Gallan actress Kaveri Priyam for her performance in the show; Write heartfelt messages

Kaveri Priyam currently portraying the character of Amrita in Sony SAB's Dil Diyaan Gallaan. The fans have been appreciating her performance online and Kaveri took to her social media to share the reactions. We can see so many people watching and praising her.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 01/04/2023 - 15:58
MUMBAI :  Kaveri Priyam is an Indian actress who primarily works in Hindi television. She is best known for her portrayals of Kuhu Maheshwari Rajvansh in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and Dr. Monami Mahajan in Ziddi Dil Maane Na.

She is currently portraying the character of Amrita in Sony SAB's Dil Diyaan Gallaan which recently went on AIR and also stars Paras Arora. She is absolutely loved for her performance and character. The show is doing quite well too and has gained good popularity in a short span of time.

According to the latest plot, Veer helps protect Amrita's true identity from coming out in front of Dilpreet. Meanwhile, Riya finds Amrita's passport and confronts Veer about hiding it.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Kaveri Priyam opens up about her character on Dil Diyaan Gallan; says, “I struggle every day trying to figure out how I should mold my character today”

Further, Amrita finds out that Dilpreet is her grandfather, who threw her father, Mandeep, out of the house several years ago. She is left shocked and shattered after learning the truth. She breaks down and is unable to believe the truth.

The audience are loving the scene where Amrita expresses her distress and pain after finding out the truth. The fans have been praising her performance in the scene. They say they were able to feel Amrita’s pain and hurt.

The fans have been appreciating her performance online and Kaveri took to her social media to share the reactions. We can see so many people watching and praising her. They have written such beautiful heartfelt messages for Kaveri saying how much they felt for her in the scene where she broke down.

Check it out here:

ALSO READ: Kaveri Priyam on how tough it was to break through the industry wall

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 01/04/2023 - 15:58

