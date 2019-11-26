News

The FIRST THING Parth Samthaan did after returning from Nepal is...

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Nov 2019 06:43 PM

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan is loved for his character as Anurag.

As much as we see his character slog it out between his personal life and office commitments in the show, his real life is uber cool! Recently, he visited Nepal and Kathmandu, where he not only engaged in trekking but also enjoyed the local cuisine and culture.

He also participated in adventure sports activities.

And now that he is back, the first thing we saw in his post was a picture with his co-star Pooja Banerjee. It looks like she also returned from a trip to Nagpur.

Take a look at all the moments from his trip!


Doesn't he give you wanderlust? 
