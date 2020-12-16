The Grand Premiere of #IndianIdol2020 unfolds this weekend!

MUMBAI: After a great start to the new season of Indian Idol, Sony Entertainment Television proudly celebrates and brings forth to you the Grand Premiere of Indian Idol 2020 on 19th and 20th December, 8 pm onwards. With the theme for the season being “Ab Mausam Phir Hoga Awesome”, the show ensures a musical change in the season by hosting some of the most incredible talents that hail from across the country.

This weekend the audience will witness the magnetic performances of our top 15 finalists, who are prepared and excited to glorify Indian Idol 2020 with their melodic voices. All the top 15 contestants got the golden opportunity to perform with famous musicians from all over the country at the Great Grand premiere. The icing on the cake will be when judges Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya will be seen boosting up the confidence of our contestants and share some funny yet, memorable moments. Moreover, to top it all, Himesh Reshammiya decided to bring in some fun and banter by getting along with him a special pizza for everyone. The ever-charming and talented host Aditya Naryan and judge Neha Kakkar danced their hearts out with the family of one of the contestants thus kicking off the Grand Premiere of Indian Idol 2020 with a bang!

This is just the start of a magnificent season slated to engross the audience into the musical world of Indian Idol 2020. Stay tuned and keep watching Indian idol 2020, every Saturday and Sunday, 8 pm onwards. #IndianIdol2020