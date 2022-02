MUMBAI: This weekend, get ready for a special ‘Yaadon ki Baarat’ and go back to the good ol’ days of Bollywood with a ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana’ episode! Sony Entertainment Television’s talent realty show, India’s Got Talent, will be welcoming its very first celebrity guest of the season! Take a trip down nostalgia lane with special guest - the celebrated and veteran Bollywood actor, Dharmendra ji for the 'Dharam ji Special' episode!