The He-man of Bollywood, Dharmendra shares a Roti with contestant Mani on Superstar Singer 2

MUMBAI: Superstar Singer 2 has been entertaining the audience with the extraordinary voice of India’s young singing prodigies. Under the guidance of their captains, these contestants have been honing their skills and are giving some spectacular performances week on week. The upcoming episode will be filled with music, fun and nostalgia as the contestants will pay a befitting tribute to the Bollywood’s most legendary superstar ‘Dharmendra Ji’ as they perform to some of his iconic and most loved songs. So, get ready for a magical musical extravagnza this Saturday, with the ‘Dharmendra Ji Special’ episode which will be graced by the He-man of Bollywood, Dharmendra ji. Truly a mesmerizing episode to watch out for!

Desh Ka Raja Beta and Contestant Mani from Salman Ke Sultans, has consistently been winning hearts with his impeccable and heart-warming performances every week. And, in the upcoming episode, Mani will touch the right chords as he will leave everybody including the special guest, Dharam ji teary eyed with his soulful performance on the song ‘Apne Toh Apne Hote Hain’. While Dharam ji showered Mani with endless praises for singing a song so beautifully that is so dear to him, he will also be seen talking to Mani in Punjabi and will call him to the judges panel to share a small meal (i.e. Roti, Pyaar aur Chutney) with him saying, “Bahut Time Hogaya Apne Kisi yaar ke saath roti nahi todi. Aur tu mere Punjab se hain aur mujhe yahan mila hain toh aaja mere saath ek roti kha le.”

Sharing a few memories of his childhood, Dharmendra ji shares, "My heart is still in Sahnewal. I still remember sitting on the kitchen floor with my mother, brothers and sisters in the village and eat together. Those days were truly very beautiful and I loved it. Dining at a table now-a-days is not as enjoyable as it used to be when eating on the floor with family.” He also added saying, “When I heard about Mani, it reminded me of my childhood days, and so I have brought something for him with love that resonates so much with Punjab i.e. Roti, pickle and onion. And, I want Mani to cut the onion into pieces, in the same manner how I used to do it.” Additionally, Dharmendra Ji asked Mani to stand next to him and tells him to smash the onion with his elbow giving a glimpse of his childhood days.

Along with this sweet moment, another highlight from the episode is when all the judges along with the contestants and captains will be coming together on the judges panel to sing ‘Apne Toh Apne Hote Hain’ for the legendary Superstar - Dharam ji

