The host of this weekend episode for Indian idol would be the super hit Jodi Bharti and Harsh

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s Indian Idol is a show which has set a benchmark for all the other singing reality shows .With its 12th season the excitement of audience has only reached new heights looking at there is no doubt this season has entertained and is still entertaining the audience with the melodious voice of the contestants.

This weekend Indian Idol 12 will have India ki Farmaish episode where our top contestants will be singing the songs which are most requested by India. To make this episode more epic India’s favorite reality TV Jodi Bharti and Harsh would be hosting this weekend's episode. This time they also got sweets for the contestants . This sweet gesture of there was highly acknowledged by everyone. This weekend's episode would be high on fun, entertainment, laughter and music with the jodi with the best comical timing.

Audience should be ready this weekend, as they would be hearing the most requested songs by their favorite contestants. As the show is going forward the competition is also rising among the contestants.It would be interesting to watch who becomes the next voice of the nation.

Keep watching Indian Idol Season 12 only on Sony Entertainment Television 8.00 PM