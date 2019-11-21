The journey of Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka will get more magical: Vikram Singh Chauhan

MUMBAI: It was only some time ago that Star Plus introduced a magical journey with Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka.

Starring Vikram Singh Chauhan and Aditi Sharma, the show started off with much excitement.

The show is about how Aman is cursed by a jinn and how he gets an opportunity to undo everything when Roshni enters his world.

The show has been seeing a good audience response and is currently number three on the TRP charts. The cast is extremely happy about this. People have also shown love and appreciation for the lead pair, and on that note, Vikram took to social media to thank everyone.

Have a look.

Way to go team, Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka!