News

The journey of Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka will get more magical: Vikram Singh Chauhan

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Nov 2019 07:26 PM

MUMBAI: It was only some time ago that Star Plus introduced a magical journey with Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka.

Starring Vikram Singh Chauhan and Aditi Sharma, the show started off with much excitement. 
 
The show is about how Aman is cursed by a jinn and how he gets an opportunity to undo everything when Roshni enters his world.
 
The show has been seeing a good audience response and is currently number three on the TRP charts. The cast is extremely happy about this. People have also shown love and appreciation for the lead pair, and on that note, Vikram took to social media to thank everyone.
 
Have a look.
 
 
Way to go team, Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka! 
Tags > Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, Vikram Singh Chauhan, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Screening of Hotstar Specials - Out of Love

Screening of Hotstar Specials - Out of Love
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Sanjeeda Sheikh
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Manava Naik
Manava Naik
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Manish Goyal
Manish Goyal
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Shabana Azmi
Shabana Azmi
Harsh Rajput
Harsh Rajput
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Mohit Malhotra
Mohit Malhotra

past seven days