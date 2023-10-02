On The Kapil Sharma Show, actor Sharib Hashmi confesses to confusing Nargis Fakri with some South Indian name

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 02/10/2023 - 19:13
MUMBAI :This Sunday, get ready to laugh out loud with Sony Entertainment Television’s most loved comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show. Gracing the sets will be Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Nargis Fakhri, Jugal Hansraj and Sharib Hashmi to promote their upcoming film, ‘Shiv Shastri Balboa’. The special guests will get upto some pretty hilarious antics as they converse with the host Kapil Sharma and the other show characters, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Gaurav Dubey and Manju Sharma! 

Donning a hat with multiple feathers, actor Sharib Hashmi will reveal his first reaction to being casted opposite the stunning Nargis Fakhri. He shares, “Initially I was only informed about Anupam ji and Neena Gupta ji being a part of the film. When I read the script, I found it brilliant. Then one fine day, Ajayan sir called me and informed me that Nargis will be cast opposite me. Ajayan sir is Malayali, so I thought he meant Vergese, some South Indian actor. Then I met Nargis and was blown away that I would be getting a chance to act opposite this stunning beauty.”

Tune in to watch The Kapil Sharma Show every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television

