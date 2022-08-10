The Kapil Sharma Show : Archana Puran Singh gives a glimpse of the New Year celebration from the sets of the show

MUMBAI :The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most famous and loved reality shows on television.

The show is also doing well when it comes to the TRP ratings and has always been among the top 20 shows.

The fans love watching the trio of Kapil, Krushna, and Bharti who are known as the kings and queens of comedy in the television industry.

But unfortunately, this season Krushna and Bharti couldn’t be part of the show, and the fans miss watching the trio on the show.

Archana Puran Singh, who has been associated with The Kapil Sharma Show for quite some time, is also quite active on her social media. She keeps sharing about her whereabouts and what she is up to.

She also gives us an insight into the upcoming episode of the show, where one can see what the star cast is up to.

Recently, the actress shared a post where she shared a video where one can see how the entire cast, crew, and guests are celebrating New Year’s Eve and is having a lot of fun.

The cast is also seen giving messages and wishes to the fans of their new year to be a good one and free of COVID someday.

Well, seems like the upcoming episode of the show is going to be an entertaining one and will leave you in splits.

