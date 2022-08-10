The Kapil Sharma Show : Archana Puran Singh gives a glimpse of the New Year celebration from the sets of the show

Archana Puran Singh has been associated with The Kapil Sharma Show for a long time and is one of the entertainment factors of the show. The actress shared a post where she shared a video and showed an insight on how the cast and crew celebrated New Year's Eve.  
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 12/31/2022 - 17:15
The Kapil Sharma Show : Archana Puran Singh gives a glimpse of the New Year celebration from the sets of the show

MUMBAI :The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most famous and loved reality shows on television.

The show is also doing well when it comes to the TRP ratings and has always been among the top 20 shows.

The fans love watching the trio of Kapil, Krushna, and Bharti who are known as the kings and queens of comedy in the television industry.

But unfortunately, this season Krushna and Bharti couldn’t be part of the show, and the fans miss watching the trio on the show.

Archana Puran Singh, who has been associated with The Kapil Sharma Show for quite some time, is also quite active on her social media. She keeps sharing about her whereabouts and what she is up to.

ALSO READ  BREAKING! Kapil Sharma to resume shooting for The Kapil Sharma Show from this date

She also gives us an insight into the upcoming episode of the show, where one can see what the star cast is up to.

Recently, the actress shared a post where she shared a video where one can see how the entire cast, crew, and guests are celebrating New Year’s Eve and is having a lot of fun.

The cast is also seen giving messages and wishes to the fans of their new year to be a good one and free of COVID someday.

Well, seems like the upcoming episode of the show is going to be an entertaining one and will leave you in splits.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
 
ALSO READ:  It's a challenge for the makers to place Archana Puran Singh’s throne on The Kapil Sharma Show

  

     

 

 


    

 

The Kapil Sharma Show Kapil Sharma Sony TV Sony LIV Krushna Abhishek Bharti Singh Kiku Sharda Comedy Shows Reality show Deepika Padukone Anil Kapoor Kiara Advani Varun Dhawan Neetu Singh Prajakta Koli Kamal Hassan akshay kuamar Cuttputlli Rakul Preet Singh Sargun Mehta Parineeti Chopra Harrdy Sandhu  
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 12/31/2022 - 17:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Meet Imlie’s Karan Vohra’s new friend from the sets of the show
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another BTS update from the show. Megha Chakraborty and Seerat Kapoor aka Imlie and...
Pishachini’s Nyrraa M Banerji has a SPECIAL message for her co-stars, check out
MUMBAI: Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a...
Pishachini’s Nyrraa M Banerji has a SPECIAL message for her co-stars, check out
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another behind the scenes update from your favorite show Pishachini. We know how...
Spoiler Alert! Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Radha’s funny drama, Mohan guides her
MUMBAI: Shabir Ahluwalia and Neeharika Roy’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan is a mature romance based in modern-day...
Spoiler Alert! Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet: Terrorist gets suspicious about Meet Hooda’s intentions
MUMBAI: In a very short time, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favourite. Ashi Singh and...
Aditya Shukla: I had my work mode on and 2022 just zoomed by leaving happy memories behind… want 2023 to be better workwise, helps me evolve as an artist
MUMBAI :2023 is almost here and the world has gone on a celebratory mode already. After two years of devastating...
Recent Stories
Break through barriers: Mitu’s short but interesting 2023 wish list
Break through barriers: Mitu’s short but interesting 2023 wish list

Latest Video

Related Stories
The Indian Idol Season 13: After Rohit Shetty Indian Idol contestant Rishi Singh gets an offer from Farah Khan to sing in her mo
The Indian Idol Season 13: After Rohit Shetty, Indian Idol contestant Rishi Singh gets an offer from Farah Khan to sing in her movie
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Arjun Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Tabu, and Konkona Sen Sharma grace the show along with Vishal Bha
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Arjun Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Tabu, and Konkona Sen Sharma grace the show along with Vishal Bhardwaj and his son Aasmaan Bhardwaj
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 : Will the fans accept Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 post leap with new leads?; Here is
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 : Will the fans accept Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 post leap with new leads?; Here is what they had to say
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 trends online as fans express sadness over Ram and Priya leaving post leap; Check out reactions
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 trends online as fans express sadness over Ram and Priya leaving post leap; Check out reactions
Twinkle Arora aka Nehmat of Udaariyaan shares the sweetest throwback with this special person
Twinkle Arora aka Nehmat of Udaariyaan shares the sweetest throwback with this special person
Harleen’s life is in danger in Udaariyaan, who becomes her SAVIOUR?
Harleen’s life is in danger in Udaariyaan, who becomes her SAVIOUR?