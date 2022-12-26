The Kapil Sharma Show: Archana Puran Singh shares the best moments she has captured from the show of the year 2022 

MUMBAI:The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most famous and loved reality shows on television.

The show is also doing well when it comes to the TRP ratings and has always been among the top 20 shows.

The fans love watching the trio of Kapil, Krushna, and Bharti who are known as the kings and queens of comedy of the television industry.

But unfortunately, this season Krushna and Bharti couldn’t be part of the show and the fans miss watching the trio on the show.

As we had reported earlier, the show had taken a break for a few months but returned in the first week of September.

Archana Puran Singh who has been associated with The Kapil Sharma Show for quite some time is quite active on her social media and she keeps sharing about her whereabouts and what she is up to.

She also gives us an insight into the upcoming episode of the show where one can see what the star cast is up to.



Recently, Archana shared a post where she shared a series of selfies that she has clicked with the celebrities who had come on the show this year and captioned it saying “No caption, Bas aise hi, Love you all”

The video is nostalgic and will leave you with memories of all the episodes of 2022.

Well, there is no doubt that The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most entertaining shows on television that will leave the audience in splits.

