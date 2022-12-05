On The Kapil Sharma Show, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' director Anees Bazmee reveals how he scared his lead stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani on set!

MUMBAI: The new horror-comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is the new talk of the town! Promoting the film, director Anees Bazmee along with star cast Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan and Rajpal Yadav will be welcomed by Sony Entertainment Television's comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show, this weekend. Among the many tales recounted about the making of the film, director Anees Bazmee, who has quite the comedic streak, revealed how he pranked his lead jodi Kartik and Kiara on the scary sets of the movie.

The director spoke about how the palatial location where they shot the film was quite spooky, perfect for pranks, "The mansion where we were shooting was quite a secluded place. The atmosphere there was such that one could not enter the mansion alone. Even if you have ten or twelve people with you, you must think twice before entering. We were taking a shot inside the mansion and the camera was situated at a distance. It was a big room, and the shot was that Kiara and Kartik are searching the room for something. We had already made someone lie down on the couch underneath a lot of sheets. The minute, these guys reached the couch, he woke up. Kiara ran away from there as fast as she could!"

He further said, "There was one more instance where we were spinning tales saying, "There is someone behind the door!" someone went behind the door and banged the door loudly. All of us ran as fast as we could from there! So, these pranks were quite normal on set."

Rajpal Yadav then chimed in saying that the atmosphere on set was quite scary.

Tune into The Kapil Sharma Show, this weekend at 9:30 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television