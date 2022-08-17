The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Akshay Kumar to grace the first episode of the upcoming season?

 The new season of The Kapil Sharma show will be beginning soon, Akshay Kumar will be gracing the first episode of the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 08/17/2022 - 18:17
MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil is loved by the masses, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

The show has finally come to an end and the fans are missing the show and the entertainment around it. One of the reasons why the show went off–air was because of Kapil's movie career and also because the team was flying to Canada for their first USA live shows.

As we had reported earlier that the show is returning back with a new season, it will go on air in the first week of September.

Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront in bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

As per sources, Akshay Kumar will be gracing the first episode of the show, though there is no confirmation on the same!

ALSO READ - BREAKING! Kapil Sharma to resume shooting for The Kapil Sharma Show from this date )

The actor will be interacting with the audience and would be having some fun chats with Kapil on the show.

The actor has been a guest several times on the show and whenever he has graced the show with his presence, the episode has turned out to be an enetrtaining one.

Well, there is no doubt that the show is going to be an entertaining one and the fans are going to have a lot of fun watching it!

Are you excited to see Akshay Kumar on the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ :  It's a challenge for the makers to place Archana Puran Singh’s throne on The Kapil Sharma Show )

The Kapil Sharma Show Kapil Sharma Sony TV
