The Kapil Sharma Show : Exclusive! Akshay Kumar to grace the show to promote his upcoming movie Ram Setu

The new season of The Kapil Sharma Show has begun and the audience has given it a thumbs up. In the upcoming episode. Akshay Kumar will be coming on the show to promote their upcoming movie Ram Setu

MUMBAI : The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil is loved by the masses, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

There were rumours doing the rounds that Krushna Abhishek won’t be back for the upcoming season.

As we had reported earlier that the show is returning back with a new season and it aired a few weeks back.

The new season has got positive feedback from the audience and is doing well in the TRP ratings. It is a great comic relief after all the intense and drama-based TV shows currently going on.

As per sources, Akshay Kumar will be gracing the show where he would be promoting his upcoming movie Ram Setu.

This is not the first time that Akshay Kumar will be gracing the show as he has come several times on the show.

We have seen whenever the actor has come on the show he has entertained the audience and has had fun time with the host and the actors of the show.

The episode will be an entertaining one and will leave you in splits.

