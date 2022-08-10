The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Arjun Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Tabu, and Konkona Sen Sharma grace the show along with Vishal Bhardwaj and his son Aasmaan Bhardwaj

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most famous and loved reality shows on television.

The show is also doing well when it comes to the TRP ratings and has always been among the top 20 shows.

The fans love watching the trio of Kapil, Krushna, and Bharti who are known as the kings and queens of comedy in the television industry. But unfortunately, Krushna and Bharti couldn’t be part of the show this season, and the fans miss watching the trio on the show.

As per sources, Arjun Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Tabu, and Konkona Sen Sharma grace the show along with Vishal Bhardwaj and his son Aasmaan Bhardwaj. 

They would be coming on the show to promote their upcoming movie Kuttey. 

They would be having fun sessions with the cast and the host of the show.

Except, for Tabu the rest of the cast would be coming for the first time this season. 

The episode will be filled with a lot of entertainment and will leave you in splits.

Are you excited about the upcoming episode?

Do let us know in the comments below.

