The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh to grace the promote their upcoming movie, Doctor.G

The new season of The Kapil Sharma Show has begun, and the audience has given it a thumbs up. In the upcoming episode. Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh will be coming on the show to promote their upcoming movie Doctor G.

MUMBAI : The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil is loved by the masses. The biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians. There were rumours doing the rounds that Krushna Abhishek won’t be back for the upcoming season.

As we had reported earlier, the show is returning with a new season, and has aired a few weeks back.

The new season has got positive feedback from the audience, and is doing well in the TRP ratings. It is a great comic relief after all the intense and drama-based TV shows currently going on.

As per sources, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh will be gracing the show to promote their upcoming movie, Doctor G. This is not the first time that Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh will be gracing the show.

Whenever the actor has come on the show, he has entertained the audience, and has had a fun time with the host and actors of the show.

The episode will be an entertaining one and will leave you in splits.

