The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Celebrity Cricket League stars Binoo Dhillon, Ninja, Rajeev Pillai, Ganesh Kishan, Sudheer Babu and Jiva to grace the show

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved shows on television and the audience love the show. As per sources, Celebrity Cricket League stars Binoo Dhillon, Ninja, Rajeev Pillai, Ganesh Kishan, Sudheer Babu and Jiva will be gracing the show where they would be talking about the upcoming sport and what the audience can expect out of it!
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil is loved by the masses, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

This season, Krushna Abhishek is not part of the show and the fans are missing him, and so is their favourite - Bharti Singh.

The new season has gotten positive feedback from the audience and is doing well in the TRP ratings. It is a great comic relief after all the intense and drama-based TV shows currently going on.
This upcoming episode will be dedicated to the Cricket League stars, the show that will be beginning soon.

As per sources, Celebrity Cricket League stars Binoo Dhillon, Ninja, Rajeev Pillai, Ganesh Kishan, Sudheer Babu and Jiva will be gracing the show where they would be talking about the upcoming sport and what the audience can expect out of it.

This will be the first time that the actors will be gracing the show and will be interacting with the host and cast and crew of the show. We are sure there will be a lot of laughter in store for the audience!

Are you excited about the upcoming episode?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

