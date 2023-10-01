The Kapil Sharma Show! Exclusive! Indra Kumar, Satish Kaushik, and Anees Bazmee to grace the show

MUMBAI :TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most famous and loved reality shows on television.

The show is also doing well when it comes to the TRP ratings and has always been among the top 20 shows.

The fans love watching the trio of Kapil, Krushna, and Bharti who are known as the kings and queens of comedy in the television industry.

But unfortunately, Krushna and Bharti couldn’t be a part of the show this season, and the fans miss watching the trio on the show.

As per sources, Indra Kumar, Satish Kaushik, and Anees Bazmee will be gracing the show.

The show will be celebrating a comedy director special episode and hence these comic directors of Bollywood would be gracing the show.

They will be coming on the show for the first time this season and will be having fun segments with the fans and the host of the show.

The episode will be filled with a lot of entertainment and will leave you in splits.

