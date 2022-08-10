The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha to grace the show

MUMBAI : The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television. It is back with another exciting season and the audience seems to be enjoying the comedy on the show and the hilarious segments between the celebrities and the comedians present to do their acts.

The new season has got positive feedback from the audience and is doing well in the TRP ratings. It is a great comic relief after all the intense and drama-based TV shows currently going on.



As per sources, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha will be gracing the show to promote their upcoming movie Ram Setu.

Earlier, we had reported that Akshay Kumar will also be gracing the show.

We have seen whenever the actors have come on the show he has entertained the audience and has had a fun time with the host and the actors of the show.

The episode will be an entertaining one and will leave you in splits.

