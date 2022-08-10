The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha to grace the show

The new season of The Kapil Sharma Show has begun and the audience has given it a thumbs up. In the upcoming episode, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha will be gracing the show with their presence and will be seen having some fun segments with the host and other comedians.

 

 

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 10/08/2022 - 18:05
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha to grace the show

MUMBAI :  The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television. It is back with another exciting season and the audience seems to be enjoying the comedy on the show and the hilarious segments between the celebrities and the comedians present to do their acts.

 The new season has got positive feedback from the audience and is doing well in the TRP ratings. It is a great comic relief after all the intense and drama-based TV shows currently going on.


ALSO READ -  BREAKING! Kapil Sharma to resume shooting for The Kapil Sharma Show from this date

Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

As per sources, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha will be gracing the show to promote their upcoming movie Ram Setu.

Earlier, we had reported that Akshay Kumar will also be gracing the show.

We have seen whenever the actors have come on the show he has entertained the audience and has had a fun time with the host and the actors of the show.

The episode will be an entertaining one and will leave you in splits.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


ALSO READ :  It's a challenge for the makers to place Archana Puran Singh’s throne on The Kapil Sharma Show

 


    

 

The Kapil Sharma Show Kapil Sharma Sony TV Sony LIV Krushna Abhishek Bharti Singh Kiku Sharda Comedy Shows Reality show Deepika Padukone Anil Kapoor Kiara Advani Varun Dhawan Neetu Singh Prajakta Koli Kamal Hassan akshay kuamar Cuttputlli Rakul Preet Singh Sargun Mehta Parineeti Chopra Harrdy Sandhu Ayushmann Khurrana
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 10/08/2022 - 18:05

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Hotness Alert! Kirti Kulhari Bold Looks are to Die for
MUMBAI: Kirti Kulhari, who is known for her famous roles in films like Pink, Blackmail and Uri, looks super hot and...
EXCLUSIVE! Priyanka Zemse opens up about her skincare and views on botox; says, “I am not somebody who would ever go for botox. I feel there are many other ways to take care of your skin”
MUMBAI :Priyanka Zemse is an actress, a video jockey, and a trained Bollywood, classical, and bachata dancer based in...
Yay! Happy Birthday Mona Jai Singh
MUMBAI  :Mona Jai Singh, known for her roles in various TV serials and Bollywood films posts coolest ethnic looks on...
Hot! Check out Vin Rana's Hottest Pictures
MUMBAI: Vin Rana, who is known for his role as Nakula in Star Plus's Mahabharat and Purab Khanna in Zee TV's Kumkum...
Maddam Sir: Cold War! Karishma to take the lead in new case, Haseena doesn’t feel good about it
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's Maddam Sir is one of the most popular cop-based comedy-drama series on the small screen. The show...
Exclusive! “Giving the best shot whenever Amitabh Bacchan was in the frame was my constant effort,” says Rashmika Mandanna
MUMBAI : Actress Rashmika Mandanna who is also known as the National Crush, is no doubt one of the most loved and...
RECENT STORIES
Exclusive! “Giving my best with Amitabh Bachchan was my constant effort” Rashmika Mandanna
Exclusive! “Giving the best shot whenever Amitabh Bacchan was in the frame was my constant effort,” says Rashmika Mandanna