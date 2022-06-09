The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! PV Sindhu, Nikhat Zareen along with Indian Women's Lawn Ball team grace the show

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil is loved by the masses, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

There were rumours doing the rounds that Krushna Abhishek won’t be back on the show but recently the actor confirmed and said that he would be back soon there were some agreement issues which would be solved soon.

As we had reported earlier that the show is returning with a new season, and it is set to go on air from the 10th of September 2022.

As per sources, PV Sindhu, Nikhat Zareen and Indian Women's Lawn Ball team will be gracing the show.

They would be seen having some fun segments with Kapil and his team that will leave the audience in splits.

This is the first time the Indian Women's Lawn Ball team will be coming on the show whereas Pv Sindhu and Nikat have been on the show in the previous seasons.

Well, seems like the episode is going to be an interesting one which will be filled with laughter.

