The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Rakul Preet Singh and Sumeet Vyas to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie Chhatriwali

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved shows on television, and the audience loves the show. As per sources, Rakul Preet Singh and Sumeet Vyas will be gracing the show to promote their upcoming movie, Chhatriwali.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 01/05/2023 - 22:04
MUMBAI :

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most famous and loved reality shows on television.

The show is also doing well when it comes to the TRP ratings and has always been among the top 20 shows.

The fans love watching the trio of Kapil, Krushna, and Bharti who are known as the kings and queens of comedy in the television industry.

But unfortunately, Krushna and Bharti couldn’t be part of the show this season, and the fans miss watching the trio on the show.

As per sources, Rakul Preet Singh and Sumeet Vyas will be gracing the show in the upcoming episode to promote their upcoming movie Chhatriwali.

This will be the second time that the stars would be coming on the show and interacting with the cast and crew.

They will be fun segments with the host and the cast and the crew of the show.

The episode will be filled with a lot of entertainment and will leave you in splits.

Are you excited about the upcoming episode?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar


Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Recent Stories
Latest Video

