The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, and Zaheer Iqbal to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie “Double XL”

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil is loved by the masses, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians. This season Krushna Abhishek is not part of the show and the fans are missing him, and so is their favourite, Bharti Singh.

As we had reported earlier, the show is returning with a new season and it aired a few weeks back.

The new season has got positive feedback from the audience and is doing well in the TRP ratings. It is a great comic relief after all the intense, drama-based TV shows currently going on.

As per sources, Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, and Zaheer Iqbal will be gracing the show, where they will be promoting their upcoming movie “Double XL”.

Whenever the actors have come on the show, they have entertained the audience and have had a fun time with the host and actors of the show.

This episode will be an entertaining one and will leave you in splits.

