The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Tamannaah Bhatia and Riteish Deshmukh to grace the show to promote their upcoming Bollywood movie Plan A Plan B

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy talk shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil is loved by the masses, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

There were rumours doing the rounds that Krushna Abhishek won’t be back on the show but recently the actor confirmed and said that he would be back soon. There were some agreement issues which would be sorted soon.

As we had reported earlier that the show is returning with a new season, and it went on air on the 3rd of September. The show has got a thumbs up from the audience and has got a positive response.

As per sources, Tamannaah Bhatia and Riteish Deshmukh will be gracing the show in the upcoming episodes where they would be promoting their upcoming Bollywood movie Plan A Plan B

They would be having fun segments with the host of the show and the star cast.

This will be the second time that Tamannaah would be coming in the new season while it would be the first time for Riteish Deshmukh.

Well, seems like the episode is going to be quite entertaining and will surely leave the audience in splits like always.

