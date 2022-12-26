The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Zakir Khan, Richa Sharma, and Jasbir Jassi to grace the show

MUMBAI : The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most famous and loved reality shows on television.

The show is also doing well when it comes to the TRP ratings and has always been among the top 20 shows.

The fans love watching the trio of Kapil, Krushna, and Bharti who are known as the kings and queens of comedy in the television industry.

As we had reported earlier, the show had taken a break for a few months but returned in the first week of September.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

As per sources, Zakir Khan, Richa Sharma, and Jasbir Jassi are to grace the show.

ALSO READ : The Kapil Sharma Show: Wow! Janhvi Kapoor reveals which cuisine is prepared in her house, South Indian or Punjabi food

They would be having a fun session with the cast and crew of the show and will be interacting with anyone.

The episode will be filled with a lot of entertainment and will leave you in splits.

The upcoming episode will be a soulful one where the contestants will sing all the old songs and will entertain the audience.

Are you excited to see Zakir Khan, Richa Sharma, and Jasbir Jassi on the show.

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : The Kapil Sharma Show: Wow! Janhvi Kapoor reveals which cuisine is prepared in her house, South Indian or Punjabi food