The Kapil Sharma Show: THIS is how Nick Jonas greets Priyanka Chopra’s mother

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are one of the most popular and hottest celebrity couples. The two set major relationship goals for their fans. Recently, the actress revealed some interesting facts about her hubby dear.



Well, Priyanka is currently busy with the promotions of Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink. For the same, she visited the sets of the popular comedy TV series, The Kapil Sharma Show. During her appearance on the show, both Priyanka and Kapil Sharma got talking about their marriage, and one of the questions that sure has all of our attention is when Kapil asked Priyanka about how does Nick Jonas greet her mother, is it by touching her feet, or with the air kisses. And well, Priyanka went on to reveal how they greet each other with a hug and neither by touching her feet or by air kisses.



The Sky Is Pink is slated to hit the theatres on 11 October 2019, and the episode with Priyanka is likely to air on the weekend right before the film's release.