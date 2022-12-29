On The Kapil Sharma Show, Jasbir Jassi shares a fun anecdote about his interview in English while on an international tour

MUMBAI: Get ready to bring in 2023 with a fabulous New Year's special episode full of comedy, music and dance with Sony Entertainment Televison’s The Kapil Sharma Show, which will welcome the new age comedians Anubhav Singh Bassi, Abhishek Upmanyu, Zakir Khan, Kusha Kapila, along with the music sensation - Richa Sharma & Jasbir Jassi and dancing dynamite the Demolition crew this 31st December. The special guests will leave no stone unturned to make everyone laugh out loud along with host Kapil Sharma and his atrangi parivaar. Adding chaar chand to New Year's eve, singer Jasbir Jassi will share his experience of one his tours when he was approached for an interview in a quirky andaz leaving everyone in splits.



In the midst of a fun conversation, the host Kapil Sharma will go on to pull Jasbir Jassi’s leg on his interview in English while on a tour to California. Recollecting the incident, Jasbir Jassi says, “During my initial days, when we went for one of our first show tours in California it was for the first Lady Hillery Clinton. We had to do a fundraising show for the first lady. During the tour, one person came to me and said that he wanted to do an interview with me. I politely told him that I’m not that good at English but he was confident enough that I’m a very good English speaker. The person ensured that we will do our interview rehearsal so that it will be an easy process for me but when they came and started briefing me I was like it is too easy and can do it easily without any problem. While having a conversation with them I was making sure that my Punjabi accent doesn’t come in while I am talking in English (laughs). Before starting our interview, I sang Dil Le Gayi Kudi so that we are comfortable with each other. What happened before that was he asked me a question in English and I translated Dil Le Gayi Kudi lyrics into English. By now he somehow had an idea about my relationship with the language. He further went ahead and asked me, ‘we know you are going to perform at first lady’s birthday’? I was so confused about what he is asking and who is this first lady that I responded to him saying my birth date is 7th February and I was born in Punjab. Till then I exhausted all my English and he understood the same as well.”



And, post this not only will Jassi flaunt his English but will also sing the song ‘Dil Le Gayi Kudi’, lightening up the atmosphere.



Tune into the New Year Special episode of The Kapil Sharma Show on 31st December at 9:30 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television