The Kapil Sharma Show: Kangana Ranaut graces the show to promote Panga

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show never fails to entertain viewers. It is one of the most popular comedy shows and the team is doing a fantastic job of making people laugh. With its hilarious episodes, Kapil Sharma and his team leave the viewers in splits. Due to its popularity, many Bollywood celebs also grace the show to promote their films. Now, in the upcoming episode, Kangana Ranaut will be seen as a guest.

She graced the show to promote Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga. Besides Kangana, the show was also graced by Richa Chaddha, Jassie Gill and director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. Now in the latest promo released by the channel, we can see Kapil Sharma, like always, flirting with Kangana.

Kapil asks Kangana the reason behind the title for Panga and knowing Kapil, he jokes with Kangana asking whether film is titled 'Panga' because she features in it. On hearing the question, the actress breaks into laughter as she says that she has got used to taking ‘pangas’ and now, she can't live without it. Thereafter, Kapil tells Kangana that he got married as soon as he got a 'rishta' and out of sheer curiosity, he asks Kangana as to when will she get married and due to her fame, she must be getting many 'rishtas' and to this, Kangana takes a dig at Kapil and points at him by saying that he still has great interest in her marriage.

Take a look below: