The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil asks Sharib Hashmi when did he turn Emraan Hashmi as he is paired opposite Nargis Fakhri

MUMBAI : The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil is loved by the masses, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

This season Krushna Abhishek is not part of the show and the fans are missing him, and so is their favorite - Bharti Singh.

As we had reported earlier, the show was returning with a new season that aired sometime back.

The new season has got positive feedback from the audience and is doing well in the TRP ratings. It is a great comic relief after all the intense and drama-based TV shows currently going on.

As we had reported earlier, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Nargis Fakhri, Jugal Hansraj, and Sharib Hashmi will be gracing the upcoming episode to promote their upcoming movie ‘Shiv Shastri Balboa’.

We came across the promo of the show in which Kapil questions Sharib Hashmi to how he turned into Emraan Hashmi as Nargis reveals that her role is a beautiful one who is in love with Sharib’s character and on hearing this everyone burst into laughter.

Kapil also questions Neena and her character to how she is playing such a simple one to which Neena says that it’s a simple role and she is not saying much as she doesn’t want to reveal much.

Well, there is no doubt that the upcoming episode of the show is going to be entertaining and will leave you in splits.

