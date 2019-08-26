The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil says Prabhas shows his humorous side only where he is paid a lot

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Kapil welcoming his guests Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor. Kapil mocks Shraddha as her entire family keeps coming to the show often. He shows her a part of the set and tells her to stay there. Kapil speaks to two International fans. The women who sat beside Kapil’s mom were learning Punjabi from her. He calls one of the fans, “Fair as a boiled egg.”

Another fan tells that this is her second visit from Turkmenistan. Earlier she paid a visit when Kapil’s show used to air on another channel. She also tells him that she knows his entire history. Kapil asks the audience to tell Prabhas’ full name. A fan gets up wearing a tee with Kapil and Ginni’s picture printed on it. Kapil is impressed. One of the fans, who happens to be from the IT department, says the correct answer. Shraddha reveals Prabhas’ mischievous and fun side. Kapil says that Prabhas shows his humorous side only where he is paid a lot. Prabhas reveals the movie’s budget is Rs 350 cr. Kapil asks for tea and complains of having a low BP. Kapil tries to speak in English and calls sugarcane a sugar stick. Archana corrects him. Kapil says his English is in ICU and there is no chance of revival.

Kapil asks Prabhas that there are reports of him getting 5000 proposals after Baahubali was released. Prabhas says they are all rumours. Kapil reveals he only got one proposal and got married because he didn’t know if another proposal would come. Neil Nitin Mukesh also joins them on the stage. The trio along with Kapil interact with the audiences. One fan requests Kapil to imagine her as Deepika Padukone and sing ‘Tu Hi re’ for her. Kapil happily obliges. Baccha Yadav comes on stage. He calls Kapil, Bhallaldev and Archana, Rajmata. He takes a dig at Kapil by saying that he calls guests, asks them questions and does not give any money. But Amitabh Bachchan asks them questions and when they give answers, he happily gives money.

Baccha Yadav also reveals that Kapil Sharma promotes Punjabis so much and are always surrounded by Punjabis on the sets that he feels like he is in Canada. Kapil tells him to get out else apart from Bachcha being moneyless, he will make him showless. After Bachcha Yadav leaves, Kapil goes on to clear a few rumours from the actors. Prabhas likes to sleep before a film’s release to avoid the stress. And Sharddha gets stomach upset before a film’s release. Shraddha reveals there was a lizard in her room and she had named it Chameli. Prabhas reveals his favourite Bollywood film is Sholay and favourite actors are Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. Prabhas says, if he becomes Prime Minister for one day, he will ban media interviews. Neil mimics famous personalities. The actors play Ke Bhail Crorepati and Mahesh Manjrekar also joins the guests.