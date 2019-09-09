The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Sharma says Anil Kapoor irons his shirts; find out WHY

MUMBAI: Popular comedian Kapil Sharma has been winning the hearts of audience with his hilarious antics on his ongoing show. He is currently seen in the second season of the Kapil Sharma Show, which is undoubtedly one of the most loved comedy TV series. The show never fails to entertain viewers with its hilarious episodes. Considering its popularity, many celebrities from Bollywood appear on the show to promote their films.



From Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh to Rochelle Rao, all of the cast of the show makes sure to give in their best to ensure that the audiences and viewers enjoy the episodes. In addition to the on-stage masti, a lot of fun takes place behind the camera, and today, Kapil Sharma took to social media and shared a BTS video wherein he is seen having some fun with Archana Puran Singh, calling him her ‘staff’. In the video, we can see Kapil asking someone to fold the sleeves of his shirt and the person following his orders turns out to be Archana Puran Singh. While Archana folds his sleeves, Kapil goes on to add that he has a lot of staff, and Anil Kapoor just ironed the t-shirt he is wearing. On hearing this, Archana quickly adds, if Anil hears this he will beat you up. Thereafter, Kapil apologises to Anil Kapoor and they are seen laughing out loud.Take a look below: