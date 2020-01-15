The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek and Sumona Chakravarti perform sizzling dance

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma show is one of the most popular and watched comedy shows on TV. The audiences love their weekly dose of laughter and enjoy watching their favourite stars who often grace the show to promote their upcoming projects.

Recently, popular Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff had graced the show as a guest, and the team including Sumona, Krushna, Bharti, Chandan and Kiku paid a special tribute to him by performing on some of his famous songs.

Sumona had been missing from the show for quite some time and has made a comeback now. Krushna and Sumona showed off their amazing dancing talent. Yes, the duo were setting the TKSS stage on fire as they rehearsed for a sizzling dance number together. Sumona aka Bhuri from the show, took to her Instagram handle to share a BTS video of this crackling dance performance together. The duo danced their hearts out on the popular and sensuous song 'Hai Rama' from Rangeela.

Have a look.

Krushna and Sumona both are seen matching steps with each other in black track pants and t-shirts. While we've seen Krushna shake his leg several times, Sumona's sizzling dance surely made our eyes pop in excitement. The romance between them was evident, and their chemistry is fiery.

