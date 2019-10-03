The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek jokes about Kapil Sharma forgetting Navjot Singh Sidhu

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most popular comedy TV series that never fails to entertain viewers. Many Bollywood celebrities appear on the show to promote their films. The show will soon see the Sky Is Pink actors, Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar, as guests.

Well, knowing Kapil Sharma and his rapport with Priyanka, he will be seen flirting with Priyanka in the show and in the promo released by the channel, when Priyanka asks Kapil Sharma as to why didn’t he come for her wedding, Kapil Sharma tells her that he was ready to come on a horse for her.

In the latest promo, we see Krushna Abhishek aka Sapna at his comic best as he makes an appearance wearing a balloon skirt and does a ramp walk on Priyanka Chopra’s song from Fashion- Yeh Hain Jalwa. Now, as soon as Krushna sits wearing the balloon skirt, a balloon bursts, and Krushna explains that he didn’t fart but he had eaten a 'mooli ka paratha'. Next up, Priyanka compliments Sapna for her dress, and Krushna reveals he had to attend 50 birthday parties to collect them. Later, Kapil Sharma asks Krushna to shut up and tells him Priyanka is from LA now. Thereafter, Krushna goes on to joke that Kapil has forgotten him because Priyanka Chopra is on the show and Krushna doesn’t stop here as he says that just because Archana Puran Singh is here now, Kapil Sharma has forgotten Sidhu Ji and everyone breaks into laughter. In another promo, Priyanka arrives on stage and soon after coming, Kapil starts flirting with her and when he tells her that he is meeting her for the first time after her marriage. Priyanka tells him it's the same with her.

Thereafter, Priyanka tells Kapil that she felt bad as he didn't come to her wedding and knowing Kapil, he jokes that he wanted to come on the horse. Well, this is not the first time that Kapil Sharma and his team talk about Navjot Singh as on various occasions, Krushna and Kapil have joked about Archana taking over Sidhu.

Take a look below: