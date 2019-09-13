The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek’s antics leave Sonam K Ahuja and Dulquer Salmaan in splits

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show never fails to entertain viewers with its funny episodes. The comedy TV series is undoubtedly one of the most loved television shows. Many celebrities from Bollywood appear on the show to promote their films, and recently, it was the turn of Sonam Kapoor, who will be next seen in the film, The Zoya Factor. The actress graced the show along with her co-star Dulquer Salmaan.

Kapil’s teammate Krushna Abhishek always manages to leave the audience in splits, and in the promo, released by the channel, Krushna is dressed as Anil Kapoor and Sonam, on seeing him, is unable to control her laughter. Thereafter, when Sumona, in an attempt to dress up like Sonam, and when Sumona complains to Archana and asks her whether or not she is looking like Sonam, Krushna intervenes and tells Sumona not to look at Archana, who herself is looking like 'Lotiya Pathan' and with this, everyone breaks into laughter.

The promo sees Kapil Sharma asking, ‘Anil sir, how are you?’ and to this, Krushna replies he is so 'jawaan' that he kept his own baby shower last week. Later, as always, Krushna talks about his parlour and massages and talks about 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payyo' massage. When Kapil asks him about it, Krushna explains that they take off customer's clothes and apply oil. Then Prem and Ratan give a massage. And after this they get 'dhan'. Krushna's antics leave the audience in splits.

Take a look below: