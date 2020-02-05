News

The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek wants to quit?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Feb 2020 01:37 PM

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is loved by the audience. Recently, the 'Jawaani Jaaneman' team including Saif Ali Khan, Alaya, Chunky Panday, and Tabu, among others, graced the show. The team had loads of fun on the show.

But, what made our eyes pop was Krushna Abhishek aka Sapna's big revelation. Well, in the episode, Sapna expressed her desire to quit working with Kapil Sharma. Yes, she said that she does not want to work with Kapil anymore as she wants to become Tamiur's nanny. Not only this, she also said that he wouldn't mind becoming a helping hand to Saif.

This had everyone in splits.

Credits: Pinkvilla

