The Kapil Sharma Show: Kya Baat Hai! Check out the unknown facts about Krushna Abhishek

MUMBAI: Krushna Abhishek is one of the most popular and loved personalities of television. The actor has come up the hard way with a lot of passion and dedication.

Currently, he is ruling the television screens with his performance as Sapna in one of the most successful shows of television, The Kapil Sharma Show.

Krushna is also a part of the film industry; he has been part of blockbuster movies like Bol Bachchan and Entertainment.

Though in the initial days he was known as Govinda’s nephew today he has made his own name and identity and has created a huge name in the world of entertainment.

There is something that the fans are unaware of about the actor and today we bring you some unknown facts about the actor.

Check out the unknown facts below:

1 Krushna’s inspiration has always been his uncle Govinda and from him, he was inspired to become an actor.

2. Krushna had acted as a child artist in the show ‘Just Mohabbat’ in which he portrayed the role of Vishal. The most-watched serial was aired in the year 1996.

3. The ace actor is a multi-lingual actor as he can speak multiple languages such as Hindi, Bhojpuri, Kannada, Tamil, Marathi, and English as well, which helped him in signing a lot of south movies.

4. When Abhishek has time he loves to hang out with his friends and during an interview, he had said he often dances which is a kind of whole-body workout, and this way, he maintains his body.

5. Krushna is a social media person and he loves to interact with his fans on this platform and does keep a connection with them through comments and live sessions.

6. His love life has always been an open book, at one point there were rumors doing the rounds that he was dating Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta though there is no confirmation on the same. He, later on, found love in Kashmera Shah and they dated for a long time, today, they are married and well settled and have two handsome and cute kids.

7. Krushna is a huge fan of Bollywood superstars Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, and Madhuri Dixit and he has high regards for them and for their dedication.

8. Krushna is a movie lover and some of his favorite movies have been Half Ticket, Bombay to Goa, and Deewana Mastana, starring Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, and Govinda.

Well, these are some of the unknown facts of Krushna Abhishek.

