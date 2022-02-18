The Kapil Sharma Show: Kya Baat Hai! Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Kapoor recreate the magic of their movie Raja: the actor reveals that he didn’t even hear the script before signing the movie.

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved and cherished reality shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil is loved by the audiences, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timings of the actors.

Every weekend, many celebrities grace the show and have a fun time with Kapil and the entire cast and crew.

This week, the graceful Madhuri Dixit will be coming on the show to promote her upcoming web movie The Fame Game.

She will be coming with the cast of her movie, and they will have a fun time with the team.

We came across a video where both Sanjay and Madhuri recreate the magic of their movie Raja by performing on the title song. They will take you on a nostalgic trip of the 90s.

On the other hand, Kapil will ask Sanjay that when he was offered the role, did he read the script or was Madhuri the reason he signed it.

The actor said that the moment he started to read the script and was told Madhuri was the lead, he sat in the car and asked where they need to head out to shoot the film.

The episode will be filled with entertainment.

The audience love the show as they consider it a stressbuster.

