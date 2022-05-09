The Kapil Sharma Show: Kya Baat Hai! Tamannah Bhatia reveals what type of life partner she wants

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil is loved by the masses, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

There were rumours doing the rounds that Krushna Abhishek won’t be back on the show but recently the actor confirmed and said that he would be back soon there were some agreement issues which would be solved soon.

As we had reported earlier that the show is returning with a new season, it will go on air in the first week of September.

Tamannah Bhatia will be gracing the show where she would be coming to promote her upcoming movie Babli Bouncer.

(ALSO READ - BREAKING! Kapil Sharma to resume shooting for The Kapil Sharma Show from this date

In the latest promo of the show, Tamannah is seen revealing what type of a partner she would want.

The actress says that he shouldn’t be wearing the colour pink as that’s the t-shirt that Kapil would be wearing.

Well, the upcoming episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show are going to be entertaining and will leave the audiences in splits.

Are you excited about the new season?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ : It's a challenge for the makers to place Archana Puran Singh’s throne on The Kapil Sharma Show