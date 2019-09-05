The Kapil Sharma Show is lucky for me: Ayushman Khurrana

MUMBAI: Ayushman Khurana known for his stupendous storytelling films like Article 15, Andhadhun, Badhai Ho will be soon seen on Sony Entertainment Television’s comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show. Accompanying him will be a beautiful actress Nushrat Bharucha to promote their upcoming movie Dream Girl. Kapil Sharma’s show is a platform that gives film actors a stage to promote their releases. Ayushman who has been invited on the show for more than 2 times now considers it as his lucky charm.

While sharing some fun incidences on the show Ayushman mentioned, “Last time when I came on The Kapil Sharma Show for the promotion of Article 15, I won National Award for the film Andhadhun. I feel the platform is really lucky for me.” Talking about his film Dream Girl Ayushman revealed that there are no kissing scenes in the film. He further appreciated Kapil’s comic skills and complimented him by saying he will win an international award in comedy.

Later in the show, Sapna aka Krushna Abhishek scared of his carrier requested Ayushman not to play any female character on TV. otherwise, Sapna's job will be in trouble (laughs).

For more entertainment keep watching The Kapil Sharma Show every Sat-Sun 9:00 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television