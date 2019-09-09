The Kapil Sharma Show: Nushrat Bharucha reveals that she has three tattoos on her body

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Kapil coming on stage. He begins his stand-up and pulls Archana Puran Singh's leg saying, he knows that she had auditioned for Tarzan for the hero's part and Archana adds saying she got rejected. He also cracks a few jokes on his band members and his crew leaving everyone in splits of laughter. He welcomes the guests of the evening Nushrat Bharucha and Ayyushman Khurrana. When Archana hugs Nushrat, Kapil jokes her to be careful and not break her bones while hugging her. He flirts with Nushrat and praises her performances. Bharati Singh comes on stage as bua and adds humour to the show. She cracks hilarious jokes one after the other. She asks Ayyushman why didn't he get his brother Shaktimaan along, Kapil corrects her and says it is Aparshakti Khurrana. She goes on to joke how Ayyushman's father and she had an affair. When Kapil asks her to stop and says, Bua hogaya tera, she replies to him saying 'mera toh hogaya, London padhne gaya hai tera kab hoga'. The joke cracks everyone up including. While leaving she cracks another joke and asks Kapil to learn from her how she earns lakhs by just performing for 15 minutes and he has to sit through the entire episode. The joke earns Bharti a standing ovation from Kapil, Ayyushmann, Archana and the audience. In fact, Kapil calls her back and gives her a tight hug for her performance.



Kapil asks Ayyushmann and Nushrat a few rumours about them and they clarify them. Nushrat reveals that she has three tattoos on her body and doesn't show them as people would copy them. Ayyushmann shares that they used to sing in passenger trains and people used to like their performance and give them money. They used to collect so much money that with the help of it they used to travel to Goa. Kiku Sarda comes on stage as Saccha Yadav and entertains audiences with his hilarious jokes. Kapil asks the viewers if anyone they have ever impersonated as a woman. Audiences share some unique and interesting stories.



Ayyushman shares that as a teenager he used to call his girlfriends in girl's voice to talk often. Kapil then welcomes Manjot Singh as the special guest and says that Navjot Singh Sidhu has sent him for recce. Kapil then calls writer Raaj Shaandiliya, who was also a writer of Comedy Circus. Krushna Abhishek enters the stage in foul mood and his funny jokes leave the audience on the floor laughing. He calls Manjot a warning from Navjot SIngh Sidhu for Archana. She goes on to talk about her different types of massage.