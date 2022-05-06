On The Kapil Sharma Show, pop culture icon Kamal Haasan spills the beans on how he became the titular 'Appu Raja'!

MUMBAI: MUMBAI: Gracing the sets of Sony Entertainment Television’s The Kapil Sharma Show for the first time this Saturday will be the legendary actor Kamal Haasan ji. Talking about the life and career of the actor, Kapil Sharma asked Kamal Ji about the technology that was used behind the making of 'Appu Raja' in which the actor played both a person of average height and a little person.

Said Kamal Ji, "Whatever you see on screen in 'Appu Raja', it was all done inside the camera. The whole set was built for Appu and we would shoot his shots separately. The whole process was very interesting and very costly because for the first twenty days we were only experimenting."

Kapil Sharma then also commended his guest on his creativity behind such unique concepts, reminding the audience of his other film 'Pushpak' and the dagger made out of ice.

