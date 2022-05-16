The Kapil Sharma Show : Shocking! Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Ananya Panday and Hrithik Roshan; stumps Kapil

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved reality shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil is loved by the audiences, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the actors.

Every weekend, many celebrities grace the show and have a fun time with Kapil and the entire cast and crew.

Last weekend Kangana Ranaut and Arjun Rampal had graced the show where they promoted their upcoming movie Dhaakad.

During the show Kangana took a dig at Hrithik Roshan and Ananya Panday on the show.

In the segments where they read the social media comments, that's when Kapil asked the actress who a 'Bolly bimbo' is? And that’s when Kangana takes an indirect jibe at Ananya Pandey and does the action of touching her tongue to her nose the way Ananya had done on the show when she had come to promote her movie Pati Patni Aur Woh and said that’s the meaning of “Bolly bimbo” people who have great talents in the industry.

On another occasion she took a dig at her ex – lover Hrithik Roshan, Kapil was seen flirting with her and telling her that he doesn’t mind marrying her.

That’s when Kangana said that he should be ashamed because he has two kids and see what he is doing. She tells him I don’t know what’s wrong with people who have two kids. They just don’t know what to do and only want to flirt only.

This leaves Kapil stumped on the show as he knows that was the indirect hint on Hrithik Roshan and he doesn’t react to it but bursts out laughing.

Well, this is not the first time Kangana is taking a dig at Hrithik. In the past she has done it a number of times and everyone knows her views on nepotism and her jibe with star kids is never ending.

