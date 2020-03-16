The Kapil Sharma Show: Shocking! Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan expose Anil Kapoor on the show

This weekend the cast of Jugjugg Jeeyo will be gracing the show and will be having a fun time on the sets of the show and the episode is going to be an entertaining one.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 05/31/2022 - 12:22
MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved reality shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil is loved by the audiences, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the actors.

Every weekend, many celebrities grace the show and have a fun time with Kapil and the entire cast and crew.

The show is coming to an end and this weekend will mark the last episode on the show.

This weekend Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Neetu Singh, Prajakta Koli and Manish Paul will be gracing the show to promote their upcoming movie Jugjugg Jeeyo.

Now we came across a video where one can see the cast of the movie having a fun time on the sets of the show.

In the video Varun and Neetu Kapoor expose Anil Kapoor in front of everyone where the actor tells that everyone on the sets of the movie can imitate Anil Kapoor.

BREAKING! Kapil Sharma to resume shooting for The Kapil Sharma Show from this date

Kiara imitates the actor and she nails it whereas Neetu said that whenever he comes on the show they have to praise him and his looks or else he would get very upset.

On hearing this everyone bursts into laughter and everyone is left in splits.

The entire team of Jugjugg Jeeyo seems to be having good fun on the sets of the show.

The audience waits for the weekend as the show is a stress buster for them.

No doubt that the fans are going to miss the show and the weekend laughter.

This episode will also be high on entertainment for the audience.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

BREAKING! Kapil Sharma to resume shooting for The Kapil Sharma Show from this date

