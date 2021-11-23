The Kapil Sharma Show: Shocking! When Jackie Shroff gave a reality check to Kapil Sharma

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved and cherished reality shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil is loved by the audiences and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timings of the actors.

Every weekend, many celebrities grace the show and have a fun time with Kapil and the entire cast and crew.

The celebrities give the audience a fun episode to watch with a lot of entertainment.

Now, we came across a throwback video where one can see veteran actor Jackie Shroff giving a reality check to Kapil Sharma.

In the video, Kapil says that the actor must think that he is quite poor, to which Jackie said he wishes that everyone should be poor like him.

He knows how much he earns and he would like everyone to have earn money the way Kapil does with a lot of hard work and dedication.

Kapil is shocked and doesn’t know how to react.

Well, there is no doubt that The Kapil Sharma show is one of the most entertaining shows on television and it leaves the audience in splits.

