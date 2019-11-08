The Kapil Sharma Show: Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh mimic Karan Johar

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show never fails to entertain viewers. It is one of the most popular comedy shows and the team is doing a fantastic job of making people laugh. The comedy series is indeed very popular and many Bollywood celebs also appear on the show to promote their films.

Now, this week, we have the cast of Marjaavaan starring Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria, Rakul Preet and Riteish Deshmukh come onto the show to promote their film. Today, the channel shared a promo of the show wherein we can see all the stars making an entry onto the stage and soon after, we have Kapil Sharma making everyone break into laughter.

As always, Kapil tries to flirt with Tara Suratia and later, he asks the actors to mimic someone. In the video, while Riteish Deshmukh copies Akshay Kumar and his style of walking and the way he meets his friends, Sidharth Malhotra copies Karan Johar and his dance style. In the said video, we can see Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh copy Karan Johar’s dance style as he dances to Student of the year’s song Radhe Teri Chunari, and as soon as they copy Karan, the audiences are left in splits. Because often, Karan Johar is seen dancing to Radha Teri Chunari and by self admission, Karan says that he is not a good dancer.

Marjaavaan is set to hit the screens on 15 November 2019.