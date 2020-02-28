The Kapil Sharma Show: Team Baaghi 3 has a blast

MUMBAI: Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, director Ahmed Khan, and actor Riteish Deshmukh are the guests gracing the couch of The Kapil Sharma Show this week.

While speaking to Shraddha Kapoor, host Kapil Sharma mentioned that the petite actress is seen spewing cuss words in the trailer of her film. Kapil joked around this and asked Shraddha Kapoor if she already knew those words or she took special course from Archana Puran Singh. Everyone starts laughing along with the audience. Take a look.

Kapil also discusses health and fitness with Tiger. The actor advises him to stick to the basic thumb rule of eating and sleeping on time. Kapil said that it's the most difficult to stay consistent and mentioned that Archana hasn't worked out for the past 10 years.

Credits: TOI