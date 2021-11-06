On The Kapil Sharma Show, The ‘Queen of Indian Television’, Ekta Kapoor reveals why famed poet Gulzaar is considered as a guru in the family

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor is a stand-alone name when it comes to sitting on the throne of Indian Television. Also nicknamed as ‘The Czarina of Indian Television’, she turned the conglomerate of Indian Daily soaps into a highly successful business idea, an idea that is still thriving upon her laid foundation in the early 2000s. On The Kapil Sharma Show, Ekta Kapoor graced the sets with yesteryear legend Jeetendra, her doting father. In conversation with the host about the veteran actor Jeetendra’s film ‘Parichay’, she revealed the reason behind touching iconic poet and director Gulzaar’s feet, even after being a Punjabi.

Ekta Kapoor talked about how girls in any Punjabi family are not allowed to touch the feet of others, an Indian tradition which means respecting elders and seeking their blessing. She was advised to only touch the feet of gurus by her mother, “Kapil ji main aapko ek baat bataungi, meri mom ne ek baar mujhe bataya ki humare ghar mein, Punjabi gharo mein betiyaan pair nehin chooti but guru ke pair chooti hai. Toh meri mom ne mujhe bataya tha ki kabhi bhi life mein agar aapko Gulzaar mile toh unke pair zaroor choona because who aapke pita ke guru hai.” A huge round of applause echoed in the sets, saluting this sentiment.

She continued, “I still remember Vishal ji key saath khade they Gulzaar ji aur main wahan aayi aur wahan itni saare log they and I touched his feet. It was the most beautiful moment because he saw me, I didn’t even have to tell him I’m papa’s daughter and he remembered me by my pet name. It was just amazing because yeh film I think humare dad ke production house se produce ki thi and it is a landmark film (Parichay) because I don’t think my dad has ever done aisa role pehle”.

More such stories await you this Saturday! Tune in to watch The Kapil Sharma Show only on Sony Entertainment Television, this Saturday and Sunday at 9.30 PM.