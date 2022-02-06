The Kapil Sharma Show: Wow! Check out these unknown facts about Kiku Sharda

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved and cherished reality shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil is loved by the audiences and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timings of the actors.

Every weekend, celebrities grace the show and have a fun time with Kapil and the entire cast and crew.

Kiku Sharda is one of the most important characters of the show and his acting is so classy and apt that it leaves the audiences in splits.

Kiku has been part of many comedy shows and movies and his comic timing is amazing.

Whenever the actor comes on screen, the audiences have a smile on their faces and they know that his performance will leave them in splits.

There are a few unknown facts about the actor. Read on.

1. Kiku was born on February 14 in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. After his schooling in Jodhpur, Kiku shifted to Mumbai for his graduation.

2. He has a degree in Business Administration and MBA.

3. Kiku was always passionate about acting and his first debut show was Hatim where he essayed the role of Hobo.

4. The actor rose to fame with his performance in the serial F.I.R, which used to be telecast on Sab TV. He has essayed the role of Mulayam Singh Gulgule. He left the audience in splits.

5. He was also seen in the Big Magic’s comedy show “Akbar Birbal.” The show was doing well until the actors were replaced and the TRPs crashed.

6. Kiku hit major stardom when he bagged Comedy Nights with Kapil, where he essayed the role of Palak, which gave him immense popularity across the world. He uses to dress up like a woman and his dance moves and funny punch lines made him the one of the most loved and funniest comedians of television.

7. Kiku is also a good dancer and he has taken part in many reality shows like 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 7' and 'Nach Baliye' with his wife.

8. Kiku has also worked in many Bollywood movies like 'Darna Mana Hai', 'Race', 'Dhamal', 'Fir Hera Pheri' and 'Happy New Year'.

9. He was also surrounded with a lot of controversies. He was arrested for mimicking Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. He was arrested under Sec 295 A of the IPC for 'deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings' and produced in the court of Kaithal chief judicial magistrate (CJM) Manjit Kaur.

Well, there is no doubt Kiku is one of the most talented actors we have and he has come a long way with a lot of hard work and dedication.

