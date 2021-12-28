The Kapil Sharma Show: Wow! Kapil reveals why the director S. S. Rajamouli named the movie RRR

MUMBAI : The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved and cherished reality shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil is loved by the audiences and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timings of the actors.

Every weekend we have seen how many celebrities come and grace the show and have a fun time with Kapil and the entire cast and crew.

The celebrities who come on the show have a fun time with Kapil and give the audience a fun episode to watch with a lot of entertainment.

This weekend the team of RRR will be gracing the show and would be having a good time with Kapil and the cast and crew.

Kapil as usual with his funny tactics tells the director of the movie that he knows why he kept the movie's name RRR, he says that RRR means more money in the context of ( Rupee).

Hearing this the south director and the stars of the movie are left into splits as they burst into laughter. This is only the trailer of the episode.

The episode is all set to air on New Year's eve, so before the year ends bring some laughter into your life with The Kapil Sharma Show and RRR team.

Well, seems like the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will be exciting to watch and will be filled with a lot of entertainment.

