The Khabri deletes his Twitter account!

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 was the most popular season of the controversial reality show. It had several fan clubs to its name. An account named The Khabri often updated followers on the latest happenings on the show. Whether it was mid-week eliminations or Weekend Ka Vaar eliminations, The Khabri knew all. Even after the show, The Khabri is making it to the headlines for calling a war with Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Now, amidst all the madness, he has announced that he is deleting his Twitter account!

The Khabri took to Twitter and wrote, 'Okkk I am Deleting My account permanently Due to some personal Reasons. it was very nice Journey with all You Guys Through out all These seasons. Miss u all Take Care.'

This comes right after having a war of words with Devoleena. The Khabri accused the lady of deleting negative tweets that she made against Shehnaaz Gill. With that being said, it is April Fools Day! It could be possible that The Khabri is playing a prank on us.

Meanwhile, the account is handled by a man named Sameer Malik who claims that he has a few friends working behind the scenes.

