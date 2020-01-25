The Late Sejal Sharma's sworn brother Tushar Chawla spills beans on his bond with her...

MUMBAI: In a sad turn of events, another actress’s life comes to an end. Sejal Sharma, who acted in Star Plus serial Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, was found hanging in her flat at Mira Road on Friday.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Tushar Chawla who considered Sejal a sister to him and he spoke about his bond with Sejal and more...

He shared, “Sejal used to lovingly call me Dabbu and I used to call her as Henu. I have known her for quite some time now. We met through a common friend. Since, I don’t have my known sister I used to consider her as my family. Sejal was full of life and someone who would bring a smile on everyone’s face. Though, she was very moody and would talk only when she wishes to. Off late she cut off from everything and preferred staying in her own shell. Though, I would still call and ask about her whereabouts. She recently had a good stay at Udaipur where her parents reside.

I was at Paramavatar Shri Krishna’s success party and I received a call from one of the friends informing me about Sejal’s suicide. My hands started shivering and did not know how to react. Since, she stays at Mira Road we couldn’t catch regularly and used to often talk on the phone. I remember she telling me one once about she facing some issues and we decided to meet soon and talk. However, I never thought she would take such a drastic step and end her life. I don’t know what triggered her to take this step. She wasn’t even in a serious relationship with anyone or had any bad habits like drinking or smoking.

She used to stay with a flat mate at Mira Road. The little I know that on Friday night she was talking to someone on the phone and informed her roommate that she will finish her call and go to sleep. Later, police arrives and asks her roommate about Sejal and her roommate was still unaware about Sejal’s demise. Police barged into her room and found her hanging to a ceiling fan. I have no idea who informed police. Her parents arrived to Mumbai and took her to Udaipur for cremation."

Tushar also recalled few moments like how he and Sejal used to binge on pickles and relish drinking tea together.

Tushar has been part of shows like Prithvi Vallabh, Paramavatar Shri Krishna and is currently part of &TV’s Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram.