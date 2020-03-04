This is the latest update on Beyhadh 2

MUMBAI: There have been reports of Beyhadh 2, which airs on Sony TV, going off air and being streamed online instead (Sony LIV).

However, putting all speculations to rest, a Sony spokesperson said, 'The rumours around Beyhadh 2 going off air and moving to the OTT platform SonyLIV are uncorroborated and hold no truth. Beyhadh 2, like any other fiction offering by Sony Entertainment Television, is a finite story and will meet its logical culmination as planned on the channel.'

Beyhadh 2 is a romantic drama thriller television series that premiered on 2 December 2019 on Sony TV. It stars Jennifer Winget, Ashish Chaudhary, and Shivin Narang in the lead roles.

